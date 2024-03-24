India-bound 2024 Suzuki Swift: Top Highlights

After showcasing it at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in October 2023, Suzuki has launched the all-new Swift in Europe. This fourth-generation version of the popular hatchback will eventually come to many markets including India later this year. Here are some of its major highlights.

Size and dimensions

The new Swift is 3,860mm long, 1,735mm wide and 1,495mm tall for the front-wheel drive variant. Suzuki is also selling an all-wheel drive version which is 1,520mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,450mm long and again, it’s got different track widths depending on front or all-wheel drive. Now it goes without saying that the India-spec model will be front-wheel drive only.

ADAS Features

The 2024 European-spec Swift gets lane departure warning and weaving alert, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor and traffic sign recognition. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, navigation, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, wireless smartphone link display audio, keyless entry and start.

Colours

The 2024 Swift is available in eight metallic colours with a further four dual-tone colours available optionally incorporating either a black pearl or grey metallic roof depending on the chosen body colour.

New lightweight platform

The 2024 Swift rests on the familiar Suzuki platform known as 'HEARTECT' which is both light and rigid. Suzuki says there has been a comprehensive overhaul of the underbody's structure and component layout during development resulting in the adoption of a highly rigid frame that enhances collision safety.

Claimed reduced NVH

Suzuki has also worked on reducing noise, vibration and harshness, making the cabin quieter than the outgoing model. For the first time, the brand has added sound and vibration adhesive to the underbody to reduce transmission of noise and vibration into the cabin, particularly on bumpy roads.

Z12E engine

A new three-cylinder petrol engine has been developed for the new Swift. The maximum power output is 82bhp with a slightly higher torque figure of 112Nm at 4,500rpm. Acceleration time to 100kmph is improved by 5 per cent to 12.5 seconds for the manual model and 11.9 seconds for the optional CVT.

Hybrid technology

The 2024 Swift features a self-charging hybrid system which is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10Ah. Fitted as standard equipment for the European-spec Swift, the 12V mild hybrid system incorporates an integrated starter generator (known as ISG) which acts as both a generator and starter motor, the ISG is belt-driven and assists the engine during vehicle take-off and acceleration and also generates electricity through regenerative braking. The ISG unit has a power output of 2.3kW with a torque figure of 60Nm. Suzuki's 12V mild hybrid is particularly lightweight with the components of the system adding less than 7kg to the overall weight of the car.