MG Motor India to increase production soon

MG recently revealed its future plans with partner JSW

To launch two new models later this year

Back in November 2023, MG Motor India signed a joint venture with the JSW Group. The latter currently holds a 35 per cent stake in MG’s Indian operations while MG’s parent company, SAIC, will support the joint venture.

MG and JSW recently held a press conference where they announced their future plans for the Indian market, and also announced the new name for the brand, called JSW MG Motor India. It was at this event that MG revealed its plans to expand production.

JSW MG’s current production capacity stands at one lakh units per year, which is set to triple to three lakh units annually. The automaker currently manufactures all its vehicles, including the Comet EV, Astor, Hector, ZS EV, and the Gloster at its sole plant in India located in Halol, Gujarat.

Further, JSW MG has stated it will introduce new cars every 3-6 months, beginning with the festive season later this year with a special focus on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). By the end of the year, it will launch two new cars, details of which are expected to surface in the coming months.