Toyota Innova Hycross to get GX (O) variant soon

New top-spec version in petrol-only guise

To be offered in seven and eight seater layout

Toyota India has updated the variant list of its popular people mover, the Innova Hycross. The Maruti Invicto’s badge brother now gets a new top-spec variant for the petrol-only powertrain. The Japanese automaker has not announced the price of this new trim, however, we expect it to launch in the first week of April.

The Innova Hycross can now be had in a new GX (O) variant which sits above the GX trim. As for the features, it gets a larger 10.1-inch infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, front parking sensors, 360-degree surround camera, rear sunshade, rear defogger, dual-tone interior with soft-touch dashboard, and LED fog lamps over the GX variant. Moreover, it can be had in seven and eight-seater configurations.

Mechanically, The Innova Hycross is equipped with two powertrain options - a 2.0-litre NA petrol motor and a 2.0-litre hybrid engine. The upcoming variant will get the former powertrain option with a CVT gearbox. In this state of tune, the engine is tuned to generate 173bhp and 209Nm of peak torque.