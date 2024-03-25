CarWale
    India-specific Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV to be revealed on 27 March

    Jay Shah

    India-specific Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV to be revealed on 27 March

    - Will be based on the C3 Aircross SUV

    - To rival upcoming Tata Curvv

    Citroen’s upcoming Coupe SUV - C3X now has an official name! It will be called ‘Basalt’ and the automaker will reveal the first set of images on 27 March.

    The Basalt will be underpinned by Citroen’s CMP platform and will share most of its elements with the C3 Aircross mid-size SUV. The differentiating factor will be the coupe-like sloping roofline and a redesigned rear profile. The teaser image reveals the square-shaped tail lamps and a shark fin antenna. Since it will be based on the Aircross, we expect it to carry over some styling elements such as split headlamps, 17-inch alloys, and multiple dual-tone colour options.

    While Citroen has remained tight-lipped about the interior and features of the Basalt, we expect it to come equipped with an extensive feature list. Besides a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a digital instrument cluster, it could also benefit from a wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, and electric adjustment for the driver seat.

    Citroen Basalt: Engine options

    Under the hood, the Basalt will most likely be powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The same powertrain does duty on the C3 and C3 Aircross SUV and is tuned to produce 109bhp and 205Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will include six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

    Citroen Basalt launch timeline and rivals

    When the production-ready Basalt launches in the coming months, it will go up against the upcoming Tata Curvv and other mid-size SUVs.

