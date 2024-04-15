Citroen Basalt coupe spied sans camouflage

To be launched in H2 of 2024

Based on the C3 Aircross SUV

Citroen India recently unveiled the Basalt, a coupe SUV for the domestic and international markets. It will be based on the C3 Aircross SUV and is slated to go on sale in H2 of 2024. Post its debut last month, the model was spied testing in disguise. And now, the Basalt was spotted doing rounds without camouflage.

The Citroen Basalt is one good-looking SUV as visible in the images. It features a sloping roof-line and a raised stance with a notchback silhouette attributing to its coupe nature. Furthermore, the design highlights of the Basalt include a raked rear windscreen, high-mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED taillamps, flip-style door handles, and squared-off wheel arches. Also, the brown exterior colour seen with the spied model is new in the colour palette of the French automaker.

Now, we don’t have the pictures of the interior of the Basalt. However, it is expected to carry over most of the equipment from the C3 Aircross with some more tech. For instance, it will likely be equipped with a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, and ventilated front seats. Also, to keep up with the competition, we expect the Basalt to be loaded with a 360-degree surround camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, six airbags, front parking sensors, ambient lighting, and powered front-row seats.

Mechanically, the Citroen Basalt will share its powertrain option with the C3 Aircross. The engine bay will be plonked with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is capable of producing 109bhp and 205Nm of peak torque.

