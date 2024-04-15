Tata Curvv EV spied at charging station; launch soon

To be launched in Q2 of FY2025

To get front fender-mounted charging port

Tata Motors is working on a new coupe SUV, which will be launched in both ICE and EV guise. This new SUV is called ‘Curvv’ and has been showcased by the automaker on numerous occasions, including the Auto Expo and the Bharat Mobility Show. We recently learned about the launch timeline of the Curvv. After a dry run of a couple of months, the Curvv EV was recently spotted at a charging station.

As seen in the picture, the biggest takeaway is the charging port which is mounted on the front fender, similar to the Punch EV. However, we expect it to get a motorised flap, unlike the latter which gets the spring release mechanism. Further uplifting the stance of the Curvv is a full-length LED light bar running across the face with a wide bonnet, split LED headlamps, and a vertical slat-patterned lower grille.

What will make this upcoming Tata model stand out is the coupe-like body style. Currently, apart from Tata, Mahindra and Citroen are working on a similar body style. As for the features, the Curvv EV will be packed with advanced tech including Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, and dual 12.5-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument panel. Moreover, it will also come loaded with automatic climate control, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, wireless charger, powered and ventilated front seats, and a sunroof.

Coming to the powertrain and specifications, the Nexon EV and the Punch EV are equipped with up to 40.5kWh and 35kWh battery packs, respectively. These models are claimed to return a driving range of up to 465km (for the Nexon EV LR). The upcoming Curvv EV will be positioned above the Nexon EV, so it is safe to assume it will be equipped with a battery pack that can power the model for up to 500km on a single charge.

