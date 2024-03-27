CarWale
    Tata Curvv-rival Citroen Basalt revealed; to go on sale in H2 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    24,092 Views
    Tata Curvv-rival Citroen Basalt revealed; to go on sale in H2 2024
    • Will be first launched in India and South America 
    • Third car from the automaker to be based on the C-Cubed program 

    A couple of days ago, French automaker, Citroen, teased its upcoming coupe SUV, the Basalt. And now, the automaker has finally revealed this much-awaited Tata Curvv rival. Formerly known as the C3X, the Basalt will go on sale in the country in H2 2024. 

    Appearance-wise, the Basalt features a unique notchback design that looks like a sedan with a high-riding stance. Upfront, the grille looks familiar to the C3 Aircross with freshly designed LED headlamps, tweaked front bumpers, new alloy wheels, chunky wheel arches, and a dual-tone exterior hue. At the rear, it sports wraparound LED taillamps, silver faux plate, and a huge Citroen logo in the centre. 

    Citroen Basalt Left Side View

    Inside, the coupe SUV is expected to get a large infotainment screen with wireless connectivity, digital driver’s display, keyless entry, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and cruise control. On the safety front, it could come with six airbags as standard, rear parking camera with sensors, ISOFIX, and TPMS. 

    While the automaker has not revealed the technical specifications of the model, we expect the Basalt to continue with the same engine as that of the Citroen C3 Aircross. Under the skin, it is likely to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that is tuned to develop 109bhp and 205Nm of torque mated to a six-manual or torque converter unit. 

    Citroen Basalt Right Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Thierry Koskas, CEO, Citroen, said, “We are delighted to unveil the third opus of this program designed to drive Citroen’s international growth. Local teams are strongly committed to deliver in the coming months this innovative concept of an SUV Coupe that exudes bold design, space inside, and unique onboard comfort. Developed and produced locally, we are confident that Basalt will appeal to a large number of customers and strengthen our position in major markets. We can’t wait to tell you more about it in the middle of the year.”

    Citroen Basalt Image
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
