Nissan to launch 4 new models in the coming years

Nissan SUV to be offered in five- and seven-seater layout

Brand is also working on their version of Triber

Nissan India is working on refreshing their lineup with new models in the coming year. The Japanese maker currently only has the Magnite SUV on sale which is also due for a facelift this year.

Now, under the Renault-Nissan Alliance, the brand is set to borrow two models from the French automaker and will launch a total of four new models in the Indian market. Out of these, two will be five-seater SUVs, while the other two will be seven-seater versions.

Renault recently unveiled the new-gen Duster in the global markets. This India-specific model will soon make its official entry in the country. Moreover, apart from the standard five-seater version, the model will also be offered in a seven-seater layout. Now, similar to the Renault Duster- Nissan Terrano collaboration back in 2013, the new-gen Duster will also spawn into a rebadged Nissan SUV.

The Renault Triber, one of the most popular models in Renault's lineup, is scheduled to receive a facelift next year. Initially, Nissan India announced an incoming rebadge Triber for the Indian market, however the brand did not address it in the latest conference.

Nissan India will launch the Magnite facelift first this year followed by other Renault rebadged models in the coming year. Recently, the Magnite facelift was spied for the first time on its road test ahead of its official debut.