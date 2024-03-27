CarWale
    Land Rover Defender Octa teased ahead of official debut

    Haji Chakralwale

    • To be the most powerful Defender ever made
    • To debut later this year

    Land Rover has announced a new and more powerful iteration of its Defender lineup, the Defender Octa. It was formerly known as the SVX. Now, this new nomenclature is derived from an Octahedron diamond which is said to be the hardest naturally occurring mineral on Earth.

    Land Rover Defender Right Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming off-roader will be the first model to adorn the JLR badge and will feature new visual overhauls including a diamond-inspired signature graphic which all future flagship Defender models will flaunt.

    Land Rover Defender Right Side View

    The British car marque has not revealed the technical specifications. However, the Defender Octa will be equipped with a V8 turbo mild-hybrid petrol motor with extreme performance figures, making it the most powerful Defender ever. Further, the Octa will benefit from a 6D dynamics air suspension for better performance on all terrains.

    Land Rover Defender Right Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the reveal, Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said, ‘The Defender Octa name and signature graphic are representative of the vehicle’s strength, resilience and desirability – inspired by the vehicle’s diamond-like tough luxury credentials. The new signature graphic is particularly significant as it will be the first time it is seen on a Defender – and it will identify all flagship Defender models in the future.’

    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
