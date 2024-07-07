CarWale
    Land Rover Defender Octa: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    4,632 Views
    Land Rover Defender Octa: Now in pictures
    • Is the most powerful Defender
    • Boasts new features

    JLR recently unveiled the Defender Octa, the most powerful version of the legendary SUV. Its public debut is scheduled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. Hot on the heels of this unveiling, prospective buyers can also book the Octa at Rs. 2.65 crore (ex-showroom), while a special version Edition One at Rs. 2.85 crore. Here are pictures of the Octa.

    Land Rover Defender Left Front Three Quarter

    Land Rover Defender Octa picture gallery

    The Octa is the carmaker's new sub-brand for special edition Defenders. This will be the first model to go on sale by the end of this year along with the Edition One.

    Land Rover Defender Right Front Three Quarter

    From the pictures, it is evident that the Defender Octa is based on the five-door Defender 110. However, it features several cosmetic changes on the outside.

    Land Rover Defender Front View

    This includes a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers, and a carbon fibre trim. It also sports quad exhausts at the back.

    Land Rover Defender Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Defender is known to be a good off-roader but the promos show it is kitted out to take on the roughest terrains. It rides 29.94mm higher than the standard Defender.

    Land Rover Defender Right Front Three Quarter

    It is also fitted with 33-inch Goodyear Advance all-terrain tyres, 6D Dynamic chassis, active dampers, and 15.7-inch disc brakes at the front.

    Land Rover Defender Left Side View

    Inside its cabin, the SUV is equipped with performance seats having integrated headrests, Body and Soul Seat audio technology, and more to still keep up the luxury quotient.

    Land Rover Defender Front Row Seats

    Powertrain options for the Defender Octa

    The Defender Octa is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It produces more than 600bhp and up to 800Nm of torque. And so, it is not just its 4x4 capability, but the carmaker claims that the SUV's dynamic capabilities go beyond what any Defender has achieved before. Despite weighing over 2.5 tonnes, it does the 0-100kmph sprint in under four seconds! Currently, it is tagged as the most capable Defender ever made.

    Land Rover Defender Left Front Three Quarter
    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Kia Seltos GTX variant launched in India at Rs. 19 lakh
     Next 
    Maruti Jimny gets discounts of up to Rs. 3.3 lakh in July 2024!

    Land Rover Defender Gallery

    • images
    • videos
