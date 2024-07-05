Land Rover Defender Octa introduced in India at Rs. 2.65 crore

Only available in the 110 version

Deliveries to begin later this year

The Land Rover Defender Octa, the most powerful and capable Defender yet, finally has a price to it. The model is being offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.65 crore in India. Meanwhile, the Edition One of the Defender Octa carries a premium price tag of Rs. 2.85 crore (ex-showroom). While the bookings of the new Defender Octa will commence this month, the deliveries are slated to begin later this year.

The Defender Octa will only be offered in the 110 body style with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine having hybrid aid. This motor is fused with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and is capable of producing upward of 630bhp and 800Nm of torque (in dynamic launch mode). In this state of tune, the Defender Octa can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just four seconds with a top speed of 250kmph.

The new Defender Octa is equipped with a highly advanced and dynamic chassis. This off-road machine features a 6D dynamic suspension system similar to the one seen on the Range Rover SV. This system keeps the cabin incredibly stable without the need for a physical anti-roll bar. Additionally, the Octa has new raised front and rear bumpers, providing a maximum approach angle of 40 degrees and a departure angle of 42 degrees. Furthermore, the breakover angle stands at 29 degrees.

On the inside, the Octa features performance seats and integrated headrests. Moreover, it also comes equipped with a large 11.4-inch infotainment screen, centre-console fridge, Body and Soul seat audio tech, and a new Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather seats as standard.