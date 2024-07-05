CarWale
    AD

    Land Rover Defender Octa introduced in India at Rs. 2.65 crore

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    7,232 Views
    Land Rover Defender Octa introduced in India at Rs. 2.65 crore
    • Only available in the 110 version
    • Deliveries to begin later this year

    The Land Rover Defender Octa, the most powerful and capable Defender yet, finally has a price to it. The model is being offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.65 crore in India. Meanwhile, the Edition One of the Defender Octa carries a premium price tag of Rs. 2.85 crore (ex-showroom). While the bookings of the new Defender Octa will commence this month, the deliveries are slated to begin later this year.

    The Defender Octa will only be offered in the 110 body style with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine having hybrid aid. This motor is fused with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and is capable of producing upward of 630bhp and 800Nm of torque (in dynamic launch mode). In this state of tune, the Defender Octa can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just four seconds with a top speed of 250kmph.

    Land Rover Defender Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Defender Octa is equipped with a highly advanced and dynamic chassis. This off-road machine features a 6D dynamic suspension system similar to the one seen on the Range Rover SV. This system keeps the cabin incredibly stable without the need for a physical anti-roll bar. Additionally, the Octa has new raised front and rear bumpers, providing a maximum approach angle of 40 degrees and a departure angle of 42 degrees. Furthermore, the breakover angle stands at 29 degrees.

    On the inside, the Octa features performance seats and integrated headrests. Moreover, it also comes equipped with a large 11.4-inch infotainment screen, centre-console fridge, Body and Soul seat audio tech, and a new Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather seats as standard.

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jaguar I-Pace delisted from India website; discontinued?
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki sells 1.38 lakh CNG cars in Q1 of FY2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Defender Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14913 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Countryman Electric

    Rs. 55.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MINI Cooper S
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Cooper S

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Rs. 4.90 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 87.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.11 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.19 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.07 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.11 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.17 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.03 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.19 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.08 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.04 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14913 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover Defender Octa introduced in India at Rs. 2.65 crore