Force Gurkha 5-door to be revealed in India next month

Likely to be offered in a single variant

Will rival the five-door Thar

Force Motors has been testing the five-door iteration of the Gurkha lifestyle SUV for approximately four years now. We have now learned that the automaker is finally set to pull the covers off this version next month.

On the design front, the new five-door Gurkha is expected to feature a blacked-out grille with the Gurkha lettering in a chrome finish, blacked-out front and rear bumpers, fog lights, and dual five-spoke alloy wheels. Further, it could get a roof rack, snorkel, chunky squared wheel arches, rear door-mounted spare tyre and ladder, tow hook, and vertically stacked taillights.

The interior of the 2024 Gurkha five-door is likely to come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, circular AC vents, three-spoke steering wheel, analogue instrument console, and leatherette upholstery.

The Force Gurkha, in its three-door avatar, is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine generating 90bhp 250Nm of torque, mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. We expect the five-door version to get the same engine, albeit in a higher state of tune. Once launched, the five-door Gurkha will rival the new five-door Mahindra Thar.