CarWale

    Force Gurkha five-door spied again; launch soon?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    402 Views
    Force Gurkha five-door spied again; launch soon?

    - In the final testing phase ahead of the official launch

    - Expected to debut in early 2023

    Force Motors is in the final stages of testing its production-ready five-door Gurkha. It was previously spotted at Force's official dealership a month ago, indicating an imminent launch.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Left Front Three Quarter

    Now, the new spy shots are consistent with the previous ones in terms of changes. The five-door Force Gurkha retains most of its three-door sibling's design elements, such as the round headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, grille with bold Gurkha lettering, front fender-mounted turn indicators, a snorkel, fog lights, black ORVMs, and a vertical taillights setup. The five-door Gurkha will also have a longer wheelbase and more interior space to accommodate additional passengers. 

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Rear Seats

    Furthermore, like its Indonesian sibling Kstaria by Republic Motor, the five-door Gurkha will most likely have a six-seat configuration with two captain seats for the middle row, as well as more ac vents inside the cabin. 

    Under the heavy bonnet, it is expected to be powered by the same Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options will most likely be limited to a five-speed manual unit.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Rear View

    We are still waiting for an official announcement from the Indian automaker. However, we can expect it to reveal the upcoming Gurkha around the time of the 2023 Auto Expo. When it arrives, its main competitors will be the five-door Mahindra Thar and the much-anticipated Maruti Suzuki Jimny; but, out of the three, it appears that the five-door Force Gurkha will hit the market first.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus scores a 5-star safety rating in Latin NCAP
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in India; prices start at Rs 63.8 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • force motors-cars
    • other brands
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    ₹ 14.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Force Motors-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Force Gurkha five-door spied again; launch soon?