New Force Gurkha teased for the first time

Will be offered in five-door guise for the first time

Diesel power only

Teased for the first time

It’s finally here! Sort of. The first teaser images for the new Force Gurkha have made their way onto the internet ahead of an official debut for the SUV at the end of this month. This will be the third iteration for the SUV but this time around in both three-door and five-door guise. The latter has been under test for almost 2 years now and is finally hitting the market.

The teaser image reveals a new grille, headlamps and alloy wheels as a part of the exterior upgrades. The stance on the cars remains the same as before with squared-off wheel arches and large ground clearance for that old-school SUV stance. The biggest piece of the puzzle will be an upgraded cabin which is expected to have more features and better quality materials as compared to the outgoing model.

Engine details

The 2.6-litre Mercedes-sourced diesel will continue to do duty and in this case, produce 90bhp/250Nm with a five-speed MT and a full-fledged 4X4 system as standard across all versions.

Five-door SUV fight

In the fight for five-door SUVs, the Grukha has made a jump on the five-door Mahindra Thar but is expected to be priced lower than the latter as it will be offered in a lesser number of variants and only with diesel power.