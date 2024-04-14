Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition: Top 3 changes

Special edition of the Compass

Jeep recently launched the Compass Night Eagle Edition in India with prices varying between Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom). It fills the gap between the Longitude and Limited variants of the SUV. This special edition has been now reintroduced as it was first launched in 2022. However, this time around, the carmaker has brought more changes. Here are the aesthetic and feature upgrades to the SUV that make it stand out from the standard versions.

Exclusive body colours

The Compass Night Eagle Edition is being offered in only three exterior body colour options — black, red, and white. The other regular variants of the SUV can be had in seven colour options, namely Galaxy Blue, Silvery Moon, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black, Techno Metallic Green, Pearl White, and Grigo Magnesio Grey.

Black exterior treatment

As the name suggests, this is a special edition of the Compass featuring all-black exterior elements. This Night Eagle Edition features a gloss black front grille, black roof-rails, dark badges, and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels.

New set of standard features

The Compass Night Eagle Edition sports a front and rear dashcam and a rear seat entertainment unit as standard features. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, premium carpet mats, underbody lighting, ambient lights, and an air purifier.

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition

The Compass Night Eagle Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission.