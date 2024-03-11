Jeep aims to double volumes via cost optimisation

Will focus on lowering production cost across the spectrum

Aims to do more than 1000 units a month

Jeep India is working towards lowering the production cost of its models in India. And come 2025 we might see a revision in pricing of its model in the country as a result of this production optimisation.

Currently, Jeep India is managing to sell a little over 500 units per month. With an aim to double their monthly sales by next year, Jeep is working on introducing cost-effective methods in manufacturing. With benefits passed down to the customers, it should result in Jeep models becoming more accessible and appealing to a wider set of buyers.

Lower manufacturing costs

In the coming year i.e. 2025, the American carmaker is aiming to make their manufacturing more efficient to lower the costs. Bringing down the production costs for these two models, which make up well over 80 per cent of Jeep’s numbers, will help the automaker save significantly on their made-in-India products.

These savings in manufacturing costs are expected to be reflected in how attractively Jeep could price their current line-up, thus making them more value for money. India is currently Jeep’s global RHD production hub with most of the world’s Compass, Meridian, Cherokee and Wrangler coming out of Ranjangaon facility.

Maintaining status quo

Despite the reduction in pricing, Jeep will continue to maintain its position as a premium brand here in India. So the same levels of quality, features and driving dynamics will be retained without losing out on anything. But attractive pricing can help Jeep garner more footfalls in their showroom thus helping them achieve their planned four-digit monthly sales figures.