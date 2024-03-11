CarWale
    Toyota Rumion waiting period increases to up to 32 weeks in March 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Rumion waiting period increases to up to 32 weeks in March 2024
    • Bookings halted for CNG variants
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Toyota launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga, the Rumion, in India in August 2023. Since then, this model has been popular amongst MPV buyers in the country, resulting in a certain waiting period for the car.

    Toyota offers the Rumion in three variants, namely S, G, and V, across petrol and CNG powertrains. Currently, the customers planning to bring home the gasoline variants of the Rumion will have to wait for 28-32 weeks from the day of booking. On the other hand, those planning to buy the CNG variants might have to change their decision since the manufacturer has halted the bookings for the same.

    Under the skin, the Rumion solely comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This motor produces 103bhp/136Nm in petrol mode and 87bhp/121Nm when driven in the CNG mode. A five-speed manual is standard while the former also gets the option of a six-speed torque converter unit.

    The prices of the Rumion MPV range between Rs. 10.44 lakh to Rs. 13.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), and it competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Eritga and the Kia Carens.

    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
