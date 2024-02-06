Toyota Rumion prices hiked by up to Rs. 15,000

Offered in three variants in petrol and CNG powertrain options

Manual variants get maximum price hike

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Rumion MPV in the country in August 2023 with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has hiked the prices of all the variants of this rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga by up to Rs. 15,000. Let’s take a detailed look at the updated prices of the Rumion.

Toyota offers this three-row MPV in three variants, namely S, G, and V, across five exterior colour options. While the automatic variants get a price hike of Rs. 5,000, the manual variants are now dearer by Rs. 15,000. After this price increment, the Rumion ranges from Rs. 10.44 lakh to Rs. 11.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the Rumion is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit. This motor can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit. As for the power output, the gasoline motor produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque while the same engine in the CNG mode puts out 86bhp and 121Nm of torque.

The following are the revised variant-wise prices of the Toyota Rumion: