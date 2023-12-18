Toyota Rumion waiting period comes down to 24 weeks in December 2023

Prices in India start from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in three variants across five exterior hues

Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Rumion, in the country in August 2023. Now, with its overwhelming response, the seven-seater MPV has started to attract a certain waiting period in the country. Let us take a closer look at the waiting period for the Rumion.

Currently, if you are planning to buy the petrol variant of the Rumion MPV, you will have to wait for 20-24 weeks from the day of booking. This period may vary depending on the region, city, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. Notably, the automaker has halted the bookings for the CNG variants of the Rumion.

This Kia Carens rival can be had in three variants, namely S, G, and V across five exterior paint shades. This includes Spunky Blue, Cafe White, Entycing Silver, Iconic Grey, and Rustic Brown. Mechanically, it sources its power from a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 20.5kmpl. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit.