CNG cars attract huge year-end discounts in 2023

CNG-powered vehicles are quite popular these days due to rising fuel prices. Manufacturers like Tata, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki are offering huge discounts on their CNG models in December 2023. In this article, we have listed all the CNG-powered cars currently on sale with year-end discounts in India.

Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG

The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG are available with twin-cylinder CNG technology at a starting price range of Rs. 6.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 on Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG, respectively. This includes exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000 and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 5,000. As for the cash benefits, while the Tigor CNG has a consumer bonus of up to Rs.35,000, the customers planning to buy Tiago CNG will get cash discounts of up to Rs. 30,000.

Toyota Glanza CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based hatchback, Toyota Glanza CNG currently attracts offers of up to Rs. 51,000. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and extended warranty worth Rs. 11,000. The premium hatchback in CNG guise is presently listed at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.60 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG is offered in two variants, Delta and Zeta at a starting price of Rs. 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Coming to the offers, the Baleno CNG attract year-end discounts of up to Rs. 37,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, and exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively.

Other Maruti models like Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon-R, and Swift are also available with CNG powertrains. And the automaker is offering great discounts on these models as well.

Models Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Total Celerio Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 50,000 S-Presso Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 50,000 Wagon-R Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 45,000 Swift Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 25,000

Hyundai India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 48,000 on Grand i10 Nios and Aura in December 2023. Starting with the Grand i10 Nios, the hatchback attracts cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000, and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 3,000. On the other hand, the Aura CNG is listed with cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000, and exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively.