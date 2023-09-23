Toyota Rumion CNG bookings halted

Prices in India start from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Can be had in three variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has temporarily halted bookings for the CNG variants of its B-segment MPV, the Rumion. This step has been taken due to the overwhelming response resulting in a longer waiting period for the MPV and is applicable from 23 September, 2023, until further statement from the manufacturer. However, potential buyers can still book the petrol variants of the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Rumion can be had in three variants, namely S,G, and V across five exterior hues. This includes Spunky Blue, Cafe White, Entycing Silver, Iconic Grey, and Rustic Brown. The MPV sources its power from a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that generates 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. This mill comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter. Notable, the gasoline engine returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 20.5kmpl.

In an official press release, the company stated, “We launched the all-new Toyota Rumion in August this year and have received an overwhelming response from our customers who have been waiting for a Toyota vehicle in the B-MPV segment. We are heartened to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and healthy bookings for the all-new Toyota Rumion. The demand has surpassed our expectations, resulting in a long delivery time across variants, especially for the CNG option. This has necessitated us to temporarily halt bookings of the CNG option only to avoid customer inconvenience due to a longer waiting period. However, we continue to accept bookings for the petrol variants of the Toyota Rumion.”