    Toyota Glanza waiting period stands at up to 4 weeks in September 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Glanza waiting period stands at up to 4 weeks in September 2023

    - Glanza prices in India start at Rs. 6.81 lakh

    - Offered in four variants and five colours

    Toyota India recently revealed the updated waiting period across its model range for the month of September. In this article, we will focus on the waiting period for its badge-engineered premium hatchback, the Glanza.

    The manual variants of the Toyota Glanza currently have a waiting period of up to 4 weeks across India. Similarly, the automatic variants of the model too command a wait timeline of up to 4 weeks from the date of booking. These timelines are applicable across all official dealerships across India.

    Last month too, the waiting period for the Toyota Glanza stood at up to four weeks. Back in August this year, the model had a waiting timeline of up to eight weeks. Our regular readers would know that customers booking the car in April 2023 witnessed a waiting period of up to 5 months.

