BYD rolls out 500,000th unit of Atto 3

Prices in India start from Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Gets a claimed range of up to 512km

BYD has rolled out the 500,000th unit of the Atto 3 from its plant in China. This production milestone has been achieved in just 19 months since the launch of its flagship crossover. To date, the Atto 3 has been one of the best-selling BEVs in countries including India, Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil, Thailand, Sweden, and Israel.

Built on the brand’s e-Platform 3.0, BYD uses its Blade Battery Technology for the Atto 3. It comes equipped with a 60.48kWh battery pack that can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using the 80kW DC fast charger and returns an ARAI-claimed range of 512km on a single, fully charged battery.

Currently, BYD retails two variants of the Atto 3 in India. The first is the Extended range which is priced at Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the second one is a Special Edition that is pegged at Rs. 34,49,000 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of features, the electric crossover comes with an NFC card key, rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, and an electric tailgate.