Hyundai Alcazar waiting period stretches to up to 22 weeks

- Alcazar prices in India start at Rs. 16.77 lakh

- Hyundai is currently working on a facelift for the model

Hyundai has recently commenced testing the Alcazar facelift in India. Ahead of the launch of the updated three-row SUV later next year, we have got our hands on the waiting timelines of the current-gen model.

The Hyundai Alcazar currently commands a waiting period of up to 22 weeks for the turbo-petrol versions. At the same time, customers purchasing the diesel variants will have to wait their turn for up to 12 weeks. These details are valid exclusively for the region of Bhopal.

In August this year, Hyundai launched the Alcazar Adventure Edition alongside the Creta Adventure Edition. Priced from Rs. 19.04 lakh, the SUV, which is offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations, gets cosmetic updates and feature additions.