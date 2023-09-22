CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift - What se know so far

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Creta facelift - What se know so far
    • To get ADAS and a 360-degree camera
    • Expected to be launched in early 2024

    The Hyundai Creta facelift has been spotted testing yet again on Indian roads. Although the test mule is camouflaged inside out, it does reveal a handful of crucial details of the exterior styling and the updated cabin.

    Creta facelift exterior styling: What’s new?

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Rear View

    The updated version of the Creta will get a thoroughly redesigned front and rear profile. The front end will continue to get a split headlamp setup, however, the headlamp housing will be new, slimmer, and vertically mounted. Besides this, the rear profile will be heavily revised with bigger tail lamps and could also feature a full width illuminated light strip as seen on the Verna. We expect the new Creta to be fitted with bigger 18-inch wheels as seen on the Alcazar.

    Creta facelift interior and features

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Rear Seats

    The cabin of the Creta will be revamped with a bigger infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The spy pictures also confirm a 360-degree camera along with ADAS suite, the module for which can be spotted on the lower half of the front bumper. 

    Creta facelift: Expected engine options

    The new Creta is likely to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Creta facelift launch date

    We expect Hyundai to launch the Creta facelift in early 2024.

