BMW iX1 teased; to be launched in India soon

BMW India has released the first teaser image of its upcoming electric SUV, the iX1. Expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the iX1 is the electric iteration of the recently launched X1.

iX1: Battery pack and range

The iX1 will source its power from a 64.7kWh battery pack. It powers the dual electric motor setup to produce a total output of 313bhp and 494Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with AWD as standard with a claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time of 5.3 seconds.

BMW iX1: Exterior and interior highlights

The iX1 distinguishes itself from its ICE version with blue accents on the fore and aft bumpers and also on the door sills. Besides this, LED headlamps with inverted L-shaped DRLs and chunky kidney-shaped front grille continue to be offered.

Inside, the cabin of the iX1 will be equipped with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment and a fully digital instrument cluster. The infotainment will be powered by BMW’s latest, eight-generation operating system.

BMW iX1 rivals

Upon its launch, the iX1 will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and recently launched C40 Recharge.