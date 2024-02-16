BMW iX3 will be the first Neue Klasse EV

750kms of range

New design language

BMW revealed a Neue Klasse dedicated electric platform last year along with a concept that previewed the new design direction that all new BEVs from Bavaria will follow. And now with the sighting of the first test prototype, we know that the next-gen electric X3 (or the iX3) will be the first BEV to be based on the Neue Klasse architecture.

Set to arrive next year, the second-gen iX3 is internally called as NA5 project and is expected to arrive early next year. The platform will allow the X3’s dimension to pack in larger cabin space and will accommodate the sixth generation of BMW’s electric powertrain – including the batteries and motors. The 800volt architecture will allow all types of configuration and the range is expected to be around 750km along with reduced charging times.

The prototype is still in the early stages of development but the Neue Klasse design language is hard to miss, despite the non-production-ready headlamps and taillamps. It also wears BMW’s iconic Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar. The wheels and flush door handles look straight out of a production car but the rest of the body panels will undergo many changes until we see the final road-going product. The new-gen BMW iX3 under the Neue Klasse category will go on sale by the middle of next year. And we expect it to promptly arrive in India as well.