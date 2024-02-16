CarWale
    AD

    BMW iX3 will be the first Neue Klasse EV

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    2,570 Views
    BMW iX3 will be the first Neue Klasse EV
    • 750kms of range
    • New design language

    BMW revealed a Neue Klasse dedicated electric platform last year along with a concept that previewed the new design direction that all new BEVs from Bavaria will follow. And now with the sighting of the first test prototype, we know that the next-gen electric X3 (or the iX3) will be the first BEV to be based on the Neue Klasse architecture.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Set to arrive next year, the second-gen iX3 is internally called as NA5 project and is expected to arrive early next year. The platform will allow the X3’s dimension to pack in larger cabin space and will accommodate the sixth generation of BMW’s electric powertrain – including the batteries and motors. The 800volt architecture will allow all types of configuration and the range is expected to be around 750km along with reduced charging times.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The prototype is still in the early stages of development but the Neue Klasse design language is hard to miss, despite the non-production-ready headlamps and taillamps. It also wears BMW’s iconic Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar. The wheels and flush door handles look straight out of a production car but the rest of the body panels will undergo many changes until we see the final road-going product. The new-gen BMW iX3 under the Neue Klasse category will go on sale by the middle of next year. And we expect it to promptly arrive in India as well.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 open bookings stand at 35,000 units in February 2024
     Next 
    BYD Seal EV to be launched in India on 5 March, 2024

    Related News

    BMW working on an entirely new X3 SUV

    BMW working on an entirely new X3 SUV

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    25 Jan 2024

    BMW iX1 to be launched in India tomorrow

    BMW iX1 to be launched in India tomorrow

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    27 Sep 2023

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4629 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6423 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Seal
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    BYD Seal

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1
    BMW X1
    Rs. 49.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 83.46 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 87.10 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 79.74 Lakh
    PuneRs. 82.90 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 84.74 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 76.52 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 86.13 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 79.26 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 77.82 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4629 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6423 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW iX3 will be the first Neue Klasse EV