    BMW iX xDrive50 launched at Rs. 1.39 crore

    BMW iX xDrive50 launched at Rs. 1.39 crore
    • Offered in a single, fully loaded variant
    • Gets a claimed range of up to 635km

    BMW India has launched the all-new iX xDrive50 in the country at a price tag of Rs. 1,39,50,000 (ex-showroom). This electric SUV is solely available in a single, fully loaded variant and makes its way to India via the CBU route.

    BMW iX Left Rear Three Quarter

    Propelling the BMW iX xDrive50 is a 111.5kWh battery pack that helps the dual-motor setup to produce 516bhp and 765Nm of torque, boasting a WLTP-claimed range of up to 635km. Once the battery drains, it can be juiced up using a DC fast charger of up to 195kW that helps it to charge from 10-80 per cent in just 35 minutes.

    Inside, the electric SUV comes equipped with a freestanding 14.9-inch curved touchscreen infotainment, 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen, head-up display, 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera.

    BMW iX Dashboard

    We have driven this luxury electric SUV and you can read our opinion on it. 

    The following are the claimed charging times for the BMW iX xDrive50:

    Type of chargerCharging per centTime taken
    195kW DC10-80 per cent35 mins
    50kW DC10-80 per cent97 mins
    22kW AC0-100 per cent5.5 hours
    11kW AC0-100 per cent11 hours

    Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW iX is the highest-selling electric luxury vehicle in India and significantly drives BMW Group India’s number one position in the luxury electric segment. Now, with the introduction of the new BMW iX xDrive50, the car will not only impress but also take your drive to new electric heights. With its best-in-class range, comfort-oriented features, and fast charging capabilities, the new BMW iX xDrive50 is ideal for both city driving and long distances. With an intelligent kidney grille and expansive size, this all-electric SAV exudes daring, innovative style from the inside out. It surely sets new standards for style and sustainability. We will continue to boost the ramp-up of electric mobility by carefully expanding our range with well-thought-out and innovative products.”

    BMW iX Image
    BMW iX
    Rs. 1.21 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
