    JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu gets EV fast charging station

    Gajanan Kashikar

    JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu gets EV fast charging station

    JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, in partnership with Charge Zone, has installed an electric vehicle fast charging station. Charge Zone’s 60kW DC CCS2 dual-gun fast charger can charge two electric cars simultaneously. Further, it is compatible with all on-sale four-wheeler EVs in India, including the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQC, Tata Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Audi e-tron, BMW i4 and iX, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400.

    The hospitality giant Marriott International and EV charging solution firm Charge Zone collaborated in April 2022. Under this, Charge Zone will install 100 EV fast charging points at Marriott’s hotel properties across India in a phased manner by December 2022.

    Front View

    Charge Zone has already set up EV chargers at various Marriott locations, such as the Westin Powai, JW Marriott Sahar, JW Marriott Aerocity, Indore Marriott Hotel, Aloft Aerocity New Delhi, JW Marriott Bangalore, Le Méridien Gurugram, Courtyard Aravali Resort — Delhi NCR, Marriott Whitefield — Bangalore, Westin Hyderabad, and more.

