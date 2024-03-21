2024 VW Taigun GT Sport unveiled: Top 5 new features

Gets the iconic GT badging as standard

Claimed mileage ranges between 18.15-19.87kmpl

Volkswagen has unveiled a new GT Sport model of the Taigun SUV at an event in Jaipur. It will be offered in two trims — GT Plus Sport and GT Line. The prices, meanwhile, will be announced next month. And here are the top five highlights of this latest compact SUV.

1. Carbon Steel Grey roof

The GT Plus Sport gets a carbon steel grey roof to stand apart. Otherwise, like the GT Line Sport, cosmetic changes on this edition include a gloss black front grille, darkened LED headlamps, and dark chrome door handles. Besides, the door mirror housing, roof rails, and window bar are black-coloured now.

2. Red GT branding

All variants get GT branding on the grille, fender, and tailgate. However, it is in black on the GT Line trim and in an exclusive red colour on the GT Plus trim.

3. New wheels

This Taigun GT Sport rides on 17-inch 'Cassino' black alloy wheels. The GT Plus Sport, for further exclusivity, boasts front brake callipers painted in red.

4. Blacked-out treatment at the back

Volkswagen has also equipped the GT Plus Sport with a rear trapezoidal wing and diffuser in black.

5. Black and red theme inside

Inside its cabin, the SUV sports a black leatherette seat upholstery with red stitching. This red and black theme is further accentuated by the 'Sport' steering wheel with red stitching and an embroidered GT logo on both the front seats' backrests. Another small change comes in the form of aluminium pedals.

2024 VW Taigun Sport engine and gearbox specifications

Volkswagen is offering both the 114bhp producing 1.0-litre TSI mill and the 148bhp producing 1.5-litre TSI engine options on the GT Sport. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual for both engines and a six-speed automatic for the smaller motor. Meanwhile, the 1.5 TSI would be available with the seven-speed twin-clutch DSG.