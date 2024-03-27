CarWale
    How different is the VW Taigun Sport GT Plus from the GT Line?

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    12,889 Views
    How different is the VW Taigun Sport GT Plus from the GT Line?
    • Unveiled at VW's brand conference in Jaipur
    • Both variants will go on sale next month

    Volkswagen recently unveiled the Taigun Sport edition based on the existing SUV. As the name suggests, it looks sportier than the standard SUV and comes in two variants — the GT Plus and the GT Line. Here are the major differentiating factors between these two variants.

    Volkswagen Taigun Left Rear Three Quarter

    VW Taigun Sport GT Plus vs GT Line: Cosmetic changes

    Volkswagen has stayed true to the nomenclature and provided the GT 'Plus' with additional equipment like a Carbon Steel Grey roof and exclusive red 'GT' branding. These can be seen on the front grille, fender, and tailgate. Meanwhile, the ones on the GT Line are in black. Both variants sport 17-inch 'Cassino' black alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the GT Plus also gets red callipers in the front.

    Volkswagen Taigun Front Row Seats

    Taigun Sport GT Plus vs GT Line: Interior equipment

    Both variants get black leatherette upholstery, but the GT Plus gets red stitching, while the GT Line sports grey stitching. Moreover, the GT Plus gets red GT logos and aluminium pedals.

    Volkswagen Taigun Left Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen Taigun Sport powertrain options

    The VW Taigun Sport GT Plus will be equipped with the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. It produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the GT Line is offered with the 1.0-litre mill that churns 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a six-speed manual as standard. However, the GT Line can be had with a six-speed automatic, while the GT Plus with a seven-speed twin-clutch DSG.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
