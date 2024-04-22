CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport launched in India

    Ninad Ambre

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport launched in India
    • Deliveries will begin this month
    • To get a complimentary service package

    Volkswagen has launched the Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport starting at ex-showroom prices of Rs. 14.08 lakh and Rs. 18.53 lakh, respectively. These are the black Sport-themed special editions of the SUV unveiled last month.

    Volkswagen Taigun Left Rear Three Quarter

    VW Taigun Sport cosmetic changes and features

    These editions are slotted under the newly created ‘Sport’ line structure. The GT Plus sports a carbon steel grey roof and exclusive red 'GT' branding on the front grille, fender, and tailgate. On the other hand, the aforementioned equipment is in black on the GT Line variant. Both these variants ride on 17-inch 'Cassino' black alloy wheels, but the GT Plus features red callipers in the front. Inside, there's black leatherette upholstery, but with some differentiation. For example, the GT Plus gets red stitching and the GT Line sports grey stitching. Additionally, the GT Plus gets red GT logos, aluminium pedals, and an introductory offer of a complimentary four-year Service Value Package (SVP).

    Volkswagen Taigun Front Row Seats

    Volkswagen Taigun Sport engine and gearbox options

    The VW Taigun Sport GT Line is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine that produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the GT Plus is offered with a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both come mated to a six-speed manual as standard. Besides, the GT Line can be had with a six-speed automatic, while the GT Plus with a seven-speed twin-clutch DSG.

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport variant-wise pricing

    Variant NamePrice ex-showroom
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MTRs. 14,08,400
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI ATRs. 15,63,400
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI EVO MTRs. 18,53,900
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI EVO DSGRs. 19,73,900
    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
