Volkswagen Taigun prices in India slashed by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh

Volkswagen India has revised the prices of the Taigun with immediate effect. Valid for select variants, the prices have been reduced by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a part of a limited-period offer from the brand.

The variants of the Taigun for which the prices have come down include the Comfortline 1.0 MT, GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG, GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG with new features, 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl, 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte, 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl with new features, and 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte with new features.

The following are the revised variant-wise prices of the Volkswagen Taigun (all prices, ex-showroom):

Variant Old price New price Difference Comfortline 1.0 MT Rs. 11.70 lakh Rs. 11 lakh Rs. 70,000 GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG Rs. 19.44 lakh Rs. 18.69 lakh Rs. 75,000 GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG with new features Rs. 19.74 lakh Rs. 18.69 lakh Rs. 1.05 lakh 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl Rs. 19.64 lakh Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 74,000 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs. 19.70 lakh Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 80,000 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl with new features Rs. 19.94 lakh Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 1.04 lakh 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte with new features Rs. 20 lakh Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 1.10 lakh

Last month, Volkswagen showcased the GT Plus Sport concept variants of the Taigun and the Virtus. While the former is scheduled to be launched this month, the Virtus GT Plus Sport is expected to be introduced later this year.