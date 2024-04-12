CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun prices in India slashed by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Taigun prices in India slashed by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh
    • Prices revised for select variants
    • To get new variants later this month

    Volkswagen India has revised the prices of the Taigun with immediate effect. Valid for select variants, the prices have been reduced by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a part of a limited-period offer from the brand.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The variants of the Taigun for which the prices have come down include the Comfortline 1.0 MT, GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG, GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG with new features, 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl, 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte, 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl with new features, and 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte with new features.

    The following are the revised variant-wise prices of the Volkswagen Taigun (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantOld priceNew priceDifference
    Comfortline 1.0 MTRs. 11.70 lakhRs. 11 lakhRs. 70,000
    GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSGRs. 19.44 lakhRs. 18.69 lakhRs. 75,000
    GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG with new featuresRs. 19.74 lakhRs. 18.69 lakhRs. 1.05 lakh
    1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black PearlRs. 19.64 lakhRs. 18.90 lakhRs. 74,000
    1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey MatteRs. 19.70 lakhRs. 18.90 lakhRs. 80,000
    1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl with new featuresRs. 19.94 lakhRs. 18.90 lakhRs. 1.04 lakh
    1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte with new featuresRs. 20 lakhRs. 18.90 lakhRs. 1.10 lakh
    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Last month, Volkswagen showcased the GT Plus Sport concept variants of the Taigun and the Virtus. While the former is scheduled to be launched this month, the Virtus GT Plus Sport is expected to be introduced later this year.

    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Taigun Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.84 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.63 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.80 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.67 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.67 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.37 Lakh

