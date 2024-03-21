CarWale
    Believe In Yourself, Then The Sky Is The Limit: Sheetal Khandkar

    CarWale Team

    Believe In Yourself, Then The Sky Is The Limit: Sheetal Khandkar

    Sheetal is the Senior Director and Chief Architect, Automotive—India, Capgemini Engineering. She plays a pivotal role in serving projects in Automotive Tier1s/OEM accounts, with a keen emphasis on Next-gen IVI and Software-defined Vehicles domains.

    Leading the Intelligent Cockpit practice, she also spearheads architectural assessments of product platforms for numerous client engagements. Besides, she takes charge of capability building, overseeing upskilling/reskilling programmes, industry collaborations, and initiatives such as building labs, assets, and accelerators.

    At Capgemini, she had opportunities to do different projects, from motor controllers to industrial microscopes to offender monitoring systems, etc. She moved to the automotive domain when infotainment was picking up. After a sabbatical, when she re-joined the company, the world moved on as many new features came into the vehicles.

    Beyond her professional endeavours, Sheetal is a passionate leader who has successfully orchestrated several programmes for women.

    Earlier, she never used to think about DEI as she did not deal with such issues being a woman. She was given the responsibility of leading the ‘Women in Delivery’ programme at Capgemini. This global programme is designed to empower women in delivery roles, facilitating their excellence in traditionally male-dominated Engagement Management and Architecture environments. That is when she realised that at higher certification levels, the percentage of women is not as high as when they were at the entry-level level. “For women, the doubt that comes to their mind about themselves affects them.

    Sheetal has been the India ambassador for ‘Women in Delivery’ for over 3 years and built a core team and led programs to provide forums and opportunities for women. Under her leadership, the initiative won ‘The Most Promising Program for Women in EA’ from The Open Group.

    2024 VW Taigun GT Sport unveiled: Top 5 new features

