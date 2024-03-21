CarWale
    Citroen eC3 scores zero stars in Global NCAP crash test

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    11,469 Views
    Citroen eC3 scores zero stars in Global NCAP crash test
    • Scores one star in child occupant safety test
    • To get six airbags and ISOFIX from H2 2024

    Citroen India has tested its electric hatchback, the eC3, for safety ratings and the results are quite disappointing. The test model that came equipped with front driver and passenger airbags, belt load limiter, and a seat belt reminder, has scored zero stars in the Global NCAP crash test.

    The eC3 scored 20.86 out of 34 points in adult occupant tests and 10.55 out of 49 points in child occupant protection tests. GNCAP also mentioned that the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. However, the side pole impact test was not performed as no side head protection is available even as optional. Notably, the bodyshell of the car was rated as stable.

    Citroen eC3 Front View

    Apart from this, the electric hatchback comes equipped with safety features like ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, rear doors manual child lock, high-speed alert system, and a speed-sensitive auto door lock. Notably, a month ago, the automaker announced that it would enhance the safety features of all its cars by equipping them with six airbags, ISOFIX, and rear seat belt reminders, with all these coming into effect from H2 2024.

    An official statment from the company has said 'Stellantis confirms its vehicles comply with all current local market regulations and its commitment to safety with six airbags and additional safety features as standard across products in India during the second half of the year.'

    Citroen eC3 Image
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 12.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
