Citroen eC3 Shine variant launched in India at Rs. 13.20 lakh

eC3 gets a new top-spec variant

Features new alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, and more

Citroen India has officially introduced the Shine variant in the eC3 range, with prices starting at Rs. 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This becomes the new top-end variant, replacing the previous top-spec Feel trim.

In terms of features, the Citroen eC3 Shine variant gets feature additions such as front and rear skid plates, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, and a reverse parking camera. Also up for offer is an optional dual-tone paint.

Powering the eC3 is a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 56bhp and 143Nm. The model, which can sprint from 0-60kmph in 6.8 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 320km on a single full charge.

The following are the prices of the Citroen eC3 Shine variant (all prices, ex-showroom):