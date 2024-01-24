Citroen eC3 Shine variant launched in India at Rs. 13.20 lakh

- eC3 gets a new top-spec variant
- Features new alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, and more
Citroen India has officially introduced the Shine variant in the eC3 range, with prices starting at Rs. 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This becomes the new top-end variant, replacing the previous top-spec Feel trim.
In terms of features, the Citroen eC3 Shine variant gets feature additions such as front and rear skid plates, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, and a reverse parking camera. Also up for offer is an optional dual-tone paint.
Powering the eC3 is a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 56bhp and 143Nm. The model, which can sprint from 0-60kmph in 6.8 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 320km on a single full charge.
The following are the prices of the Citroen eC3 Shine variant (all prices, ex-showroom):
|Version
|Price
|eC3 Shine
|Rs. 13.20 lakh
|eC3 Shine vibe pack
|Rs. 13.35 lakh
|eC3 Shine dual-tone
|Rs. 13.35 lakh
|eC3 Shine dual-tone vibe pack
|Rs. 13.50 lakh