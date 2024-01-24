CarWale
    AD

    Citroen eC3 Shine variant launched in India at Rs. 13.20 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,954 Views
    Citroen eC3 Shine variant launched in India at Rs. 13.20 lakh
    • eC3 gets a new top-spec variant
    • Features new alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, and more

    Citroen India has officially introduced the Shine variant in the eC3 range, with prices starting at Rs. 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This becomes the new top-end variant, replacing the previous top-spec Feel trim.

    Citroen eC3 Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the Citroen eC3 Shine variant gets feature additions such as front and rear skid plates, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, and a reverse parking camera. Also up for offer is an optional dual-tone paint.

    Citroen eC3 Dashboard

    Powering the eC3 is a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 56bhp and 143Nm. The model, which can sprint from 0-60kmph in 6.8 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 320km on a single full charge.

    The following are the prices of the Citroen eC3 Shine variant (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VersionPrice
    eC3 ShineRs. 13.20 lakh
    eC3 Shine vibe packRs. 13.35 lakh
    eC3 Shine dual-toneRs. 13.35 lakh
    eC3 Shine dual-tone vibe packRs. 13.50 lakh
    Citroen eC3 Image
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2024 MG Astor on-road prices in top 10 cities of India
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift mid-variant arrives at dealerships

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th JAN
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe facelift

    Rs. 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    31st Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    31st Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen eC3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.32 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.40 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.35 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.20 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.93 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.26 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen eC3 Shine variant launched in India at Rs. 13.20 lakh