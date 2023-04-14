Citroen eC3 EV to be offered in a new variant soon

- Likely to be offered in a new ‘Shine’ variant

- Will be positioned as the top-spec trim

Earlier this week, Citroen India updated the C3 variant line-up with a new top-spec Shine variant. With the new addition, the hatchback has benefitted from new comfort and convenience features. Now, this update will soon be introduced for the electric eC3.

eC3 Shine variant: Expected features

Presently, the eC3 can be had in Live and Feel variants. The Shine variant will bring in essential features that were missing even on the top-spec variant. This will include 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear wiper with a washer and defogger, a rear-view camera, electrically-operatable ORVMs, and telematics.

Citroen eC3 battery and charging options

The eC3 sources its power from a 29.2kWh battery pack that helps the electric motor to develop 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. We expect no changes to the battery specifications of the electric hatchback. Meanwhile, the charging options include a 15A or DC fast charger, where the latter can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.