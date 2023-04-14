Tata Motors car prices in India to be increased next month

- Tata will hike the prices from 1 May

- Average increase of 0.6 per cent

Tata Motors has announced another price hike, making it the third such revision in prices in 2023. The carmaker announced a price hike in February this year, followed by a price revision last month on account of updating its models to comply with the BS6 Phase-2 and RDE norms.

According to Tata Motors, its entire product range will become expensive by an average of 0.6 percent with effect from 1 May. The price increase has been attributed to regulatory changes and a rise in overall input costs.

Tata is set to introduce a new variant in the Nexon EV range, called the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, a teaser image of which has already been released. The brand is also working on the facelifted versions of the Harrier and Safari, both of which have already been spotted testing in India.