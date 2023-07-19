Tata Nexon prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 20,000

- Tata Motors increases prices across the model range

- Nexon waiting period recently went up

Tata Motors price hike in July 2023

Earlier this month, Tata Motors announced that it would increase the prices across the model range with effect from 17 July. The brand will be offering price protection to select customers, details of which are live on our website.

Nexon variant-wise price increase

The entry-level XE variant of the Nexon has been hiked by Rs. 20,000. The XMA+(S) diesel variant became dearer by Rs. 5,000. Prices of select variants such as XM+(S), XMA+(S), XZ+ Kaziranga, XZ+ Lux Kaziranga, XM diesel, XM(S) diesel, XMA(S) diesel, XZ+ Lux diesel Kaziranga, XZA+ Lux diesel Kaziranga, XZ+ Luxs Jet, XZ+ Luxs diesel Jet, XZA+ Luxs Jet, and XZA+ Luxs diesel Jet remain unchanged. The prices for all other variants have gone up by Rs. 10,000.

Tata Nexon latest updates

The Tata Nexon currently commands a waiting period of up to 15 weeks as of July 2023. At the same time, the carmaker is working on a comprehensive facelift for the model that will arrive with a slew of updates, with a launch expected to take place by the end of the year.