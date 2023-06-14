Tata Nexon waiting period reduces to around 3 weeks

- Offered with two powertrain options

- Nexon facelift is expected to launch later this year

Tata Nexon has been among the top-selling compact SUVs in India for quite some time now. The five-star safety-rated SUV currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The waiting period for Nexon stood at 15 weeks in April, however, it has now reduced significantly.

Waiting period for Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon SUV is offered with two powertrain options. The manual variants currently demand a waiting time of three to four weeks from the day of booking. Whereas, the automatic variants take five to seven weeks to be delivered.

Tata Nexon engine specifications

The carmaker recently upgraded the powertrains of the Nexon to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. The SUV comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner churns out 108bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. Transmission options for both engines include a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.

The waiting period mentioned is in Mumbai city and it may differ depending on the location, stock availability, variant, colour, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealership to get more information.

In other news, Tata Nexon is due to receive a facelift this year; the test mule of the model has been spied on numerous times across the country.