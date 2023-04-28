CarWale
    Tata Nexon waiting period extends up to 15 weeks

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    10,793 Views
    Tata Nexon waiting period extends up to 15 weeks

    - Diesel automatic variants have the longest waiting period

    - Manual variants have the shortest delivery time

    The Tata Nexon consistently ranks among the brand's top-selling models each month, which is evident from the waiting duration for the SUV’s delivery. Last month, the waiting period of the Nexon was up to seven weeks. Now, this duration has gone up to 15 weeks from the day of booking.

    The diesel automatic variants command the longest waiting period ranging between 10 to 15 weeks. As for the petrol automatic variants, the waiting period is of eight to 12 weeks. On the other hand, the customers of the manual variants of both petrol and diesel engines will have to wait for two to four weeks to get the delivery of the SUV.

    The abovementioned waiting period is in Mumbai city and it may vary depending on the location, stock availability, variants, and other factors. We recommend contacting your nearest Tata-authorised dealership to get more information.

    In a recent development, a test mule of the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift was spied. As seen, the SUV will get a new steering wheel, centre console, instrument cluster, and more.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
