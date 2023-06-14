Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel automatic real-world mileage revealed

Powered by a 172bhp/400Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine

Comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has helped amplify the volumes of the 'Scorpio' brand. This SUV is a modern incarnation of this nameplate. Besides, it offers customers different choices that includes a diesel automatic variant. We have tested this one for its mileage and here is how it fared in our real-world fuel efficiency tests.

Mahindra Scorpio-N mileage in the city

Mahindra hasn’t confirmed the claimed mileage figures for the SUV yet. Nevertheless, we started off our real-world performance and efficiency test on our designated test route around the city. After completing 78.2km it consumed 6.43 litres of diesel returning a mileage of 12.16kmpl.

Mahindra Scorpio-N mileage on the highway

Then, out on the highway run, the SUV ran for 80.6km and took up 5.5 litres of diesel. This indicates a highway mileage of 14.64kmpl which is not very impressive but satisfactory as this is a heavy vehicle. As a result, it has an average of 13.4kmpl real-world mileage and can drive up to 763km with a fuel tank of 57 litres.

Mahindra Scorpio-N engine and gearbox specifications

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and this 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both come with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission choices. While the diesel motor churns out 172bhp of power and 400Nm of torque, the petrol mill produces 200bhp of power and 380Nm of torque. We shall sample the latter next for its real-world mileage.