Tata Motors to hike prices in India from 17 July

- Tata to offer price protection to select customers

- Prices to be increased due to higher input costs

Tata cars price hike amount

Tata Motors has officially announced a price hike with effect from 17 July, 2023. This increase, which will be applicable to its entire model range of ICE and EV models, will stand at an average of 0.6 per cent.

Price protection for select customers

Further, Tata Motors will offer price protection for all bookings made up to 16 July. The same will also be applicable for deliveries taken up to 31 July, 2023. According to the company, the prices have witnessed an upward revision to offset the higher input costs.

Tata Motors cars latest updates

Tata Motors is currently working on updating multiple models in its product range. The carmaker has been caught testing updated versions of the Nexon, Safari, Nexon, and Punch. It recently trademarked the Frest nameplate, which could go on to become the name of the production-ready Curvv Coupe SUV.