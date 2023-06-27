CarWale
    Tata Frest name trademarked in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Frest name trademarked in India

    - Frest nameplate could be used for the production version of Curvv

    - The Curvv will be introduced in 2024

    Tata Motors registers new trademark

    Front View

    Tata Motors has registered a new trademark for the nameplate ‘Frest’ in the country. While the application was submitted back in 2022, it was accepted only earlier this week. This new name could be used for the production version of the Curvv Coupe SUV, the prices of which will be announced in 2024.

    Tata Curvv coming in EV and ICE versions

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Back in April last year, Tata Motors showcased the Curvv concept for the first time. The SUV-Coupe was later unveiled in the ICE avatar at the Auto Expo 2023, where it seemed a step closer to the production-ready form compared to its electric sibling.

    Tata Curvv ICE showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The ICE-powered version of the Tata Curvv made its debut at the biennial event, and officials from the brand confirmed that the model sold to customers will come fitted with new elements such as flush-fitting door handles, a bench seat for the second row, new wheels, a new front bumper, and a revised air dam when compared to the EV version. This model is likely to be powered by the new 1.2-litre or 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines that were showcased at the same event. Also up for offer could be a CNG variant.

