Tata Curvv ICE version prices in India to be announced in 2024

- The Tata Curvv will also spawn an EV version

- Could get Tata’s new turbo-petrol engine

Tata Motors is working on multiple products, some of which are ready to be launched in India as early as March 2023. The latest confirmation is regarding the ICE version of the Curvv SUV that will arrive in its production-ready form next year.

The Tata Curvv was initially unveiled as an electric SUV concept back in April last year, while the ICE version made its debut as a concept during the Auto Expo 2023. The latter, though a concept, is closer to production when compared to the EV version.

Speaking to CarWale during the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors officials confirmed that the ICE version of the Curvv will feature flush-fitting door handles, a new front bumper and air dam when compared to its EV sibling, new wheels, and a bench seat setup for the second row. Also up for offer will be a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is set to debut on the Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition in the coming weeks.

Details regarding the powertrain options on the Tata Curvv ICE version remain unknown at the moment. Tata is likely to bring in the new 1.2-litre or 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol motor that were showcased at the Auto Expo last month.