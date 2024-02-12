Tata Curvv EV and ICE official launch timeline revealed

ICE version to go on sale within 3-4 months of EV launch

Production-ready Curvv ICE was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo

Tata Motors has officially revealed the launch timeline of its much-anticipated vehicle, the Curvv in India. It will be launched in both, the EV and ICE guise and as per the automaker, the EV version will debut first followed by the launch of the diesel-powered Curvv SUV.

The Tata Curvv EV is set to debut in the second quarter of FY2025, which is between July to September 2024. As for the ICE version, the carmaker will launch the model within three to four months of the Curvv EV launch. Moreover, the third model to launch after the Curvv EV and ICE will be the Harrier EV.

The home-grown automaker has showcased the Curvv EV concept on multiple occasions in recent years. However, the production-ready Curvv ICE was recently put on display at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Details including the engine specifications and design highlights are available on our website.