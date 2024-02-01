Tata Harrier EV showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

- Based on the new facelifted design

- Showcased in a new green paint scheme

Tata has arrived at the Bharat Mobility Expo with an armada of showcases. Apart from the highly anticipated Curvv, Tata has also showcased the Nexon EV and Safari Black Edition, Nexon CNG, Altoz Racer and the Harrier EV. Finished in the special-looking Seaweed Green paint scheme, this is the first time we are seeing the new Harrier EV after its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi.

To be based on the new Activ.EV architecture, the new Harrier EV is expected to go on sale in 2025. With this platform, the Harrier EV might also be the first EV from Tata to debut an AWD layout as the new platform permits it. It will be the similar family design language seen on newer Tata products and will get all the new-age features including ADAS.

There’s no official word on the powertrain, but we do expect the EV drivetrain to be tweaked to fit the requirement with a bigger battery pack and power output. An image that surfaced online a few months back hinted at a range of around 500 kms for the Harrier EV.

With the newer platform, the road-going Harrier EV will get additional cabin space over the ICE counterpart along with the charging port moving to the front. Changes to the design of the production-ready model won’t be very far from the one showcased at the Bharat Mobility stage. Even the cabin will get the familiar 12.3-inch floating screen from the Nexon EV matched with an all-digital driver’s display and all the new-age features.

More details about the Harrier EV are expected to arrive closer to the launch that is slated for sometime next year.