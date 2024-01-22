CarWale
    Tata Harrier EV patent leaked ahead of launch

    • Harrier EV prices in India could be announced by the end of 2024
    • Likely to get a 500km range

    Ahead of its expected launch which could take place by the end of the current calendar year, the patent of the Tata Harrier EV design has been leaked on the web. The electric Harrier, as reported by us last month, is likely to return a range of 500km in a single full charge.

    Tata Harrier EV Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the image here, the Harrier EV will carry over the majority of its exterior design from its ICE sibling. Notable differences seen in the image include a set of new aero alloy wheels and the ‘.EV’ badging on the front door. Further, it could get a revised fascia with a blanked-off grille and a tweaked front bumper.

    Tata Harrier EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the upcoming Harrier EV is expected to be equipped with an ADAS suite, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument console, jewelled gear dial, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The company has remained tight-lipped on the specifications and powertrain details of the electrified Harrier. Once launched, the Harrier EV will rival the Creta EV and the Elevate EV in the near future.

    Tata Harrier EV Image
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
