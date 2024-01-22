CarWale
    Hyundai Tucson attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh in January 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Tucson attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh in January 2024
    • Tucson prices in India start at Rs. 29.02 lakh
    • Offered in two variants across seven colours

    Select Hyundai dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Now, let us take a look at the discounts on the Tucson flagship SUV.

    The Hyundai Tucson can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh, applicable to the MY23 units. At the same time, the MY24 units of the model, which could arrive at local dealerships in the coming weeks, get only a cash discount of Rs. 50,000.

    The Tucson is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed and eight-speed automatic units, respectively. Customers can choose from seven colours across two variants, namely Platinum and Signature.

    Hyundai Tucson
    Rs. 29.02 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Brezza smart-hybrid tech reintroduced in select variants

