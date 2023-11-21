CarWale
    New Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover globally

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover globally
    • To debut in India next year
    • Likely to remain mechanically unchanged

    Hyundai has taken the wraps off its new Tucson facelift in the international market. With the latest update, the two-row premium SUV gets an updated exterior design with revamped interiors. The facelifted model can make its India debut sometime next year.

    Hyundai Tucson Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the design of the Tucson receives a minor tweak with a redesigned and sharper-looking parametric grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels. Other than that, the model remains more or less identical to the previous iteration.

    Hyundai Tucson Dashboard

    However, the most signification changes have been made to the interiors of Tucson. It gets a new three-spoke steering wheel, redesigned dashboard and centre console layout, tweaked aircon vents and control panel, twin 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, and a new gear lever which has been repositioned to the steering column from the centre console.

    As for the features, the Tucson will continue to come loaded with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, automatic dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Hyundai Tucson Left Side View

    Mechanically, the new Tucson will likely continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. As for the transmission options, the engines will come paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

    Hyundai Tucson Image
    Hyundai Tucson
    Rs. 29.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Tucson Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 34.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 36.87 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 33.82 Lakh
    PuneRs. 34.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 36.08 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 32.74 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 35.29 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 33.96 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 32.40 Lakh

