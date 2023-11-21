New Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover globally

To debut in India next year

Likely to remain mechanically unchanged

Hyundai has taken the wraps off its new Tucson facelift in the international market. With the latest update, the two-row premium SUV gets an updated exterior design with revamped interiors. The facelifted model can make its India debut sometime next year.

On the outside, the design of the Tucson receives a minor tweak with a redesigned and sharper-looking parametric grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels. Other than that, the model remains more or less identical to the previous iteration.

However, the most signification changes have been made to the interiors of Tucson. It gets a new three-spoke steering wheel, redesigned dashboard and centre console layout, tweaked aircon vents and control panel, twin 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, and a new gear lever which has been repositioned to the steering column from the centre console.

As for the features, the Tucson will continue to come loaded with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, automatic dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanically, the new Tucson will likely continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. As for the transmission options, the engines will come paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.